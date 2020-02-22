Police: Couple forced boys off road, angered by Trump flags

These booking photos provided by the Hobart, Ind., Police Department show Cailyn Marie Smith, 18, and Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones, 23. The northwestern Indiana couple allegedly used a car to force two teenage boys off a road, angered that the twin brothers were riding bicycles adorned with flags supporting President Donald Trump, before ripping one of the sibling’s flag from his bike, police said Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Smith was in custody but Perry-Jones remained at large Friday evening, police said. (Hobart Police Department via AP)

HOBART, Ind. (The Times) — Police say a northwestern Indiana couple allegedly used a car to force two teenage boys off a road, angered that the twin brothers were riding bicycles adorned with flags supporting President Donald Trump.

Hobart police say Snapchat videos of the alleged attack helped officers secure intimidation and criminal recklessness charges against 23-year-old Kyren Gregory Perry-Jones and 18-year-old Cailyn Marie Smith.

A probable cause affidavit says the boys told officers that a vehicle followed them before the male driver asked one of the boys “if they were Trump supporters” and that boy replied that they were. Perry-Jones allegedly ripped one of the sibling’s flag from his bike.