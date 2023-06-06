FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In an effort to make connections with the community, local police officers participated in a “Coffee with a Cop” event on Tuesday.

Organizers held the event at the McDonald’s location at 1210 E. Dupont Road on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Cpl. Adam Griffith with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said it is important for members of the community to be able to talk with police and ask questions about anything they might want to talk about.

“With everything that has gone on the last few years, we want to open ourselves to our community members and get to know them a little bit better,” Cpl. Griffith said.

Those who attended “Coffee with a Cop” were treated to a free small coffee and a cookie.