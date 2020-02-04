Police conducting death investigation on Home Ave. after unknown problem

Police vehicles are shown near the intersection of Home Ave. and Indiana Ave.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are conducting a death investigation on Home Ave., dispatchers confirmed Monday evening.

Police were called to the 900 block of Home Ave. near Indiana Ave. just before 6:00 p.m. to respond to an unknown problem.

Multiple WANE 15 viewers told us there was a large police presence in the area, and dispatchers confirmed around 8:15 p.m. that police were conducting the death investigation.

Dispatchers said police had not closed off Home Ave. or Indiana Ave. as of 8:15 p.m.

We have a crew working to learn more.