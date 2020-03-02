Police clear bomb threat at Dekalb County distribution center

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) – Ashley-Hudson police officers were notified of a bomb threat alleging a bomb was located inside The Bostwick-Braun Company Sunday morning. The suspect allegedly posted the threat to social media.

Officers were alerted of the threat to the distribution center at 205 HL Thompson Jr Dr. at approximately 7:50 a.m.

The building was searched and cleared with the help of the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, and the Ashley-Hudson Fire Department.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department and Garrett Police Department located the suspect, Jonathan Laflash, at his home in Garrett where he was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Department subsequently placed 20-year-old Laflash under arrest for Level 5 felony Intimidation.

No bomb was located and it was confirmed that no bomb was ever placed.

Laflash is considered innocent unless proven guilty.