FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leading police on a vehicle chase last week that went onto the pedestrian trails of Foster Park and only ended after a crash into a tree, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Now, 22-year-old Mark T. Boger, Jr., is facing preliminary felony counts of dealing methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

Vice and Narcotics detectives with Fort Wayne police were actively investigating Boger – who has an active warrant for his arrest in Noble County – when at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 they were tipped off to his whereabouts at a city hotel and that he was possibly driving a black Cadillac.

After finding the Cadillac, detectives watched as Boger got into the passenger seat while another person got behind the wheel and drove off, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Detectives then pulled the Cadillac over near the intersection of Broadway and Grace Avenue.

While the driver complied with police and got out of the car, Boger is accused of climbing over the center console into the driver’s seat and speeding off south on Broadway, court documents said.

Detectives chased the Cadillac to Foster Park, where Boger is accused of driving through a small fence and onto the pedestrian trail. He’s accused of striking a piece of workout equipment stationed along the trail before crashing into a tree, according to court documents.

Mark T. Boger, Jr.

Boger is accused of then trying to flee on foot, court documents said, but detectives found him in the woods surrounding the park and took him into custody.

Detectives wrote in court documents that they found Boger carrying a little more than $2,650 in cash on him at the time of his arrest. They also wrote in court documents they found a clear plastic bag containing about 65 grams of methamphetamine in the Cadillac, court documents said.

The average amount of methamphetamine that a single user will consume at one time is roughly .5 to 1.0 grams, investigators wrote in court documents, and a user will only purchase about 1 to 3 grams at a time.

During an interview with detectives, Boger said the methamphetamine police found did not belong to the driver of the Cadillac, court documents said.

Boger is being held in Allen County Jail on $52,500 bond.

He also faces a felony possession of methamphetamine charge in Noble County.