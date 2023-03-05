CELINA, Ohio (WANE) — A Celina, Ohio man faces a felony drug charge after authorities reportedly found methamphetamines belonging to the suspect following a foot pursuit, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

On Saturday, an MCSO deputy reportedly observed “suspicious activity” in a parking lot near the intersection of Logan and Walnut streets in Celina.

Shortly after, the deputy conducted a traffic stop on one of the involved vehicles, which was an electric powered bicycle that belonged to 35-year-old Aaron P. Chapman.

During the traffic stop, the deputy’s K-9 conducted a free air sniff and alerted the deputy to the presence of narcotics, according to the MCSO.

According to the MCSO, Chapman ran from the scene before authorities could conduct a search, prompting a foot pursuit through residential yards.

During the pursuit, Chapman reportedly threw a baggie that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamines during a preliminary test, and police found similar baggies on the bicycle, according to the MCSO.

Evidence recovered by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

Police eventually caught up to Chapman, took him into custody and transported him to the Mercer County Adult Detention Center.

Chapman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, which is a 5th Degree felony in Ohio, and is currently being held without bond.