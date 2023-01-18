FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a reported shooting at a home in a north side Fort Wayne subdivision.

Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.

Details are limited, but multiple Fort Wayne Police Department squad cars can be seen in the neighborhood and yellow tape surrounds one of the homes. A department public information officer is said to be on the way.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.