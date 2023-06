FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police were called to a home in the 5000 block of East State Boulevard early Friday afternoon.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen outside the one-story home surrounded by police tape. Officers on the scene would not talk about why they were there. Dispatchers would only say there was an investigation underway at the location.

This is a developing story and WANE 15 will provide an update once more information becomes available.