FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are calling on the public to help find a man who’s involved in a robbery outside of the Walmart near Jefferson Pointe.

Officers were called to the business on Apple Glen Blvd. Monday morning at 4:15. Witnesses say the suspect was involved in a strong armed robbery outside of the store. Police released images of the suspect.

If anyone knows who this person is or can provide any information about the incident they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 260-436-7867