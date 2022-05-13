FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Protesters are reacting to the lawsuit settlement between the ACLU of Indiana and the city of Fort Wayne stemming from what protesters say was police brutality after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer.

“Their response was deplorable. There’s no other way to describe what they did,” Ben Schoch said.

Schoch was one of the protesters who took to the streets in Fort Wayne back in 2020 in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“They wanted to go full force and brutalize that situation rather than understanding what people were there for. How can they prevent it? What they can do for the community?” Schouch said.

Schoch says he was hit by a tear gas canister during the protests.

The ACLU represented a dozen individuals who claimed the city violated their First and Fourth Amendment rights when Fort Wayne Police allegedly used excessive force to limit or stop downtown crowds from protesting.

The City of Fort Wayne agreed to pay a settlement of $100,000 to the ACLU and it will be distributed to protesters as well.

Taylor Crane was at the 2020 protest and was appeased by the settlement.

“Pretty much the Fort Wayne Police Department not admitting that they did something wrong, but accepting the fact that something wrong was done and they needed to make some changes because of that, is enough for me,” Crane said.

The city has already paid $300,000 to Balin Brake, who lost his eye after being struck by a tear gas canister fired by police.

Schoch says he plans to use the money he will receive and donate it to causes he is passionate about but doesn’t have hope that things will change within the city of Fort Wayne.

“I know that nothing is going to change within the police department unfortunately because of the area we live in and the mindset of the men and women on the force, but there are other ways to handling situations than militarily and I hope they do that,” Schoch said.

According to Schoch, he says the 12 plaintiffs will receive around $7,500 each and the ACLU will receive money as well for their work with the lawsuit.

WANE15 reached out to both the city and the ACLU and the City of Fort Wayne.