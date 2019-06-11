Police: Body pulled from Maumee River had ‘music,’ ‘Gemini’ tattoos

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Defiance County, Ohio, have released a description of the body pulled from the Maumee River just west of Defiance last month.

It was May 24 when a body was spotted in the Maumee River near the Cecil Road Bridge in Paulding County. The body was eventually pulled from the water near the S.R. 127 Bridge, west of Defiance.

The body of a nude, white male was in “stages of decompensation,” the sheriff’s office said. It’s not clear how long the body was in the river.

On Tuesday, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release that detailed the physical description of the body. The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information contact authorities at (419) 784-1155 or through the Tips section on the sheriff’s office app.

The victim was 5-feet-4 and 153 pounds, with a tattoo that read “music” on the right side and another that read “Gemini” with stars below on the right shoulder and back. Both ears were pierced.

The victim’s cause of death remains undisclosed pending additional toxicology tests, the sheriff’s office said.