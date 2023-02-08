BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police cancelled a silver alert after the discovery of a body of a missing Bluffton woman in the yard of a vacant home Tuesday.

Property management workers initially found the body of Celeste Cuthbert, who had been missing for more than a month, hidden from view between a shed and a children’s wooden playhouse in a yard surrounded by a wooden privacy fence in the 400 block of Meadow Lane.

Nothing at the scene suggested Cuthbert died from foul play, Bluffton police said in a media release, but results from an autopsy by the Wells County Coroner to rule on her death are pending.

Celeste Cuthbert

Cuthbert had initially been reported missing from the area of West Lancaster Street and Meadow Lane on Jan. 3. The person who reported her missing told police Cuthbert had actually been missing since New Years Day.

State Police issued a Silver Alert, and over the next few days Bluffton police officers, firefighters and other searchers used K-9 units, drones and flyers in efforts to find Cuthbert.

“The Bluffton Police Department extends our condolences to the family and friends of Celeste Cuthbert,” said Bluffton Police Chief Kyle Randall in a statement. “We appreciate all the help and support the community provided us during this investigation.”