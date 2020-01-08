Police: Bluffton man broke into home, beat woman, then led high-speed chase

Theodis Woodley

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Bluffton man was arrested early Wednesday after police said he broke into a home and battered a woman, then led police on a chase.

Just before 4 a.m., Bluffton Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Cedar Road in the Bluffton Woods mobile home community. The caller said a man – identified as 26-year-old Theodis Woodley of Bluffton – had broken into the home and hit a female several times in the face, police said.

As officers arrived, they spotted Woodley driving away from the home. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped on down S.R. 116 in Bluffton “at increasingly greater speeds” before turning west toward Markle, police said.

The vehicle then made its way onto northbound Interstate 69, and Woodley eventually pulled over two miles north of the Markle interchange.

Woodley was arrested on charges of Residential Entry, a level 6 felony; Resisting Law Enforcement, a level 6 felony; Domestic Battery, a class A misdemeanor; and False Informing, a class A misdemeanor.