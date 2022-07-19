HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Police are asking the public’s help in locating a motorcyclist accused of taunting law enforcement into a pursuit and also firing a gun within Huntington city limits.

Various members of law enforcement have attempted to stop a man identified as Charles Benfer while riding his Suzuki GSXR motorcycle multiple times over the last week or two, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

Police are looking for this man on this motorcycle.

Benfer taunted sheriff’s deputies, Huntington Police officers and local U.S. Marshals into a pursuit that reached very dangerous speeds, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said. Benfer is also accused of discharging a weapon within Huntington city limits.

“Due to his dangerous actions, taunting and now carrying a weapon, he is considered to be armed and dangerous to public safety personnel and the public,” a post on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page said. “We are asking for the public’s help in locating him and taking him into custody, preferably, not while he is on his motorcycle.”

Benfer has no known address, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department, city police, state police and U.S. Marshals are now investigating and making Benfer’s capture “priority number one,” the post said.

“He needs to be locked up asap before he kills or injures an individual or family,” according to the sheriff’s post.

If anyone has any information about Benfer’s whereabouts, a call can be made to the sheriff’s office at (260) 356-8316 or the Huntington Police Department at (260) 3567110.

An anonymous message can also be left on the sheriff’s app, police said.