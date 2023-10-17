NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the death of a man in August that the coroner ruled was a homicide in a New Haven home.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Aug. 12, New Haven Police responded to reports of a man who had allegedly fallen and was injured in the 1700 block of Douglas Lane, the police department said in a release.

Officers at the scene found a 40-year-old man unresponsive in the house. Emergency crews tended to the man’s injuries and took him to the hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

The release said the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the investigation, police determined the man’s injuries were not consistent with a fall, the release said.

The Allen County Coroner identified the man Tuesday as Kevin Ray Davis from New Haven. The cause of his death was determined to be a blunt force injury to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

New Haven detectives and Indiana State Police crime scene investigators processed the scene. New Haven Police said in the release they believe this is an isolated incident.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the man’s death should call the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080.