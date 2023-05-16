FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Police Department asked for public assistance regarding a death investigation at a Fort Wayne hotel.

At approximately 12:47 p.m., police responded to the Quality Inn at 1734 W. Washington Center Road regarding two people who were reported unconscious.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside of a room at the hotel.

The FWPD said its homicide unit also responded to the scene and began an investigation that is still active, but authorities have not said how the two people died.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1201.

The Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Fort Wayne Fire Department, and Allen County Coroner’s Office assisted the FWPD at the scene.