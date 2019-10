If anyone knows who this man is, you’re asked to call police.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are calling on the public’s help to find a man who held up a Gas Station back in August.

The robbery happened the night of August 4th at the Phil’s One Stop on East State Blvd. Investigators did not provide details into the incident. The photos released show the man was wearing a white shirt, a hat and with shorts with tattoos on both of his legs.

If anyone has information on the robbery, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers 260-436-STOP.