New Haven Police ask for help to identify armed robbery suspects

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at the Papa John’s Pizza in the 900 block of State Road 930 West around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, July 5.

The suspects are described as being two teenage black males, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” in height, thin build, wearing dark clothing and masks.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

If you have any information regarding the suspects you are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at (260)748-7080.