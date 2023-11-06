ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of robbing a grocery store in October.

Officers are investigating a robbery that they say happened in early October at a store on the county’s southwest side. The release did not name the exact grocery store, or the date the robbery occurred.

The man was described by police as wearing a gray sweat suit and having a distinct tattoo on his right hand. Police did not say if he was armed.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers (260-436-STOP), the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (260-449-7431), or use the P3 Tips app.