FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a theft case at a jewelry store last week.

Around noon Nov. 13, a man asked to look at some items in the Peter Franklin Jewelers location on Jefferson Boulevard, according to a release. Police said that while handling a high-end wristwatch, the man ran out of the store with the watch without paying.

FWPD described the man as heavy-set with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white shirt with a dark stripe in the middle, a blue hooded coat, and a black and white Carhartt baseball-style hat, police said.

Theft suspect (Courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department) Theft suspect (Courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department)

Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.