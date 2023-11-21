FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a theft case at a jewelry store last week.
Around noon Nov. 13, a man asked to look at some items in the Peter Franklin Jewelers location on Jefferson Boulevard, according to a release. Police said that while handling a high-end wristwatch, the man ran out of the store with the watch without paying.
FWPD described the man as heavy-set with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white shirt with a dark stripe in the middle, a blue hooded coat, and a black and white Carhartt baseball-style hat, police said.
Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.