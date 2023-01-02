FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a 2017 double homicide case that happened in southeast Fort Wayne.

Authorities recently charged 35-year-old Dustin Neal with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

On June 10, 2017, police found Noele Renee Trice and Bryan Keith Lash inside their home at 4811 Weisser Park Ave. suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to court documents, Trice and Lash had hosted a party at their house their night before to watch basketball.

One witness who was at the party told police most of the guests were “actually there to buy marijuana” that Trice was reportedly selling, according to court documents.

The witness also told police in court documents that Neal had been one of the guests that night.

On June 10, the witness went to check on Trice and Lash because the three of them had agreed to meet up that day, but neither of them were answering their phones, and the witness found both of them dead at the scene, according to court documents.

In police interviews from 2017, Neal told detectives he was at the party that night and had known Trice for around 20 years, but in court documents, he told police he left around the same time Trice’s mother left and did not return to the house.

Another witness told detectives Neal had been in a “frantic state of mind” after Neal contacted the witness the morning of the homicide.

Police interviewed Neal again in 2018, where he again told police he never returned to the scene of the crime after leaving the party, according to court documents.

Per the affidavit, In July of last year, a witness came forward to police saying they had information about a 2017 double homicide. That witness told police that Neal’s half-brother told them Neal committed the killings.

In October 2022, police interviewed a new witness who told police Neal was reportedly bragging about committing the murders, according to court documents.

According to what the witness told authorities, Neal had broke into Trice and Lash’s home via a window in an attempt to steal marijuana, but Lash had woke up during the reported robbery.

Court documents continued as Neal reportedly told the witness he stabbed both of them and that “I stabbed her in the face so hard the knife got stuck.”

Another witness also asked Neal in October if he had committed the murders, to which Neal reportedly replied, “we are not going to talk about that,” but he then followed it up with “I have five bodies under me,” according to court documents.

The final step in the police investigation happened in late October when police and an FBI special agent conducted a cell phone analysis of Neal’s cell phone, according to court documents.

The analysis showed Neal had been using a cell site consistent with being near the scene of the crime between 6:20 a.m. and 7:04 a.m. on the morning of the homicides, despite telling detectives in multiple interviews he had never returned to the home, according to court documents.

An initial court hearing has not yet been determined.