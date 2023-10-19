FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department announced a man was arrested Thursday following an investigation at Glenbrook Square Mall.

FWPD said in a release a report came in Monday about a 41-year-old man who was “fondling himself” in front of a 10-year-old boy. Officers determined it happened in a public bathroom in the mall.

Police identified the suspect as Adam Oszakiewski of Allen County. Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons (CAPS) unit arrested Oszakiewski Thursday at his workplace, and he is preliminarily charged with vicarious sexual gratification.

FWPD said in the release police recommend that parents accompany young children to the bathroom in public places.