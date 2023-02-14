NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man is facing a preliminary arson charge in connection with a fire Monday that at least partially destroyed the Midwest Motel along Indiana 930, according to New Haven Police.

Adam R. Hinrichs is facing a Level 4 felony count of arson and is being held in Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond, according to Allen Superior Court records.

New Haven and Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the motel, which is near Bell’s Skating Rink at about 9:30 p.m. Further details about the fire, and how Hinrichs is accused of igniting it, were not immediately available.

Officials at the scene were not aware of any injuries and said crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

An investigation into the fire continues.