FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police arrested a juvenile Wednesday afternoon in connection with a shooting that left a woman in critical condition back in August of 2022.

The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m. on August 20 in the 1500 block of East Lewis Street just south of Indiana Tech. When officers and medics arrived, they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

During Wednesday’s arrest in the area of 200 Lexington Court, the news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department indicates multiple weapons were found.

The juvenile face preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

In October of 2022, WANE 15 reported that a 17-year-old Evion Scott had been charged for the shooting and had been waived to adult court. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It’s unclear if the juvenile taken into custody is Scott.

WANE 15 is working to clarify the arrest information.