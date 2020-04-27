Police arrest fugitive for tying up and beating man inside hotel room

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – Police arrested a Fremont man for allegedly tying up and beating another man inside a hotel room.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s dispatch center received a call about a reported fight at the Traveler’s Inn on State Road 120 in Fremont. Two Indiana State Police troopers and four Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were nearby and quickly responded to investigate.

When they got to the hotel, one of the troopers found a man outside of a hotel room. He told police that he had been held against his will, tied up in a chair, and beaten inside one of the rooms.

According to ISP, he provided officers with more information which proved critical in quickly assessing the situation and the finding the suspect.

Officers went to the hotel room the victim pointed out and found Joshua Burkey Baughman, 30, Fremont. State police said he was initially very uncooperative and refused to identify himself or talk to officers about the allegations made against him.

Troopers and deputies detained Baughman and applied for a search warrant for evidence inside the hotel room. When the warrant was granted and they searched the room, officers found evidence of a crime scene confirming the victim’s statement.

Officers arrested Baughman and took him to the Steuben County Jail. When he finally identified himself to jail staff, they discovered there was full extradition felony warrant for Baughman for a parole violation.

Baughman faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including Criminal Confinement, Battery Causing Injury, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Failure to Identify.

He will remain in custody pending an initial hearing. Then he’ll be transferred to Marion County to answer for the parole violation.