Police: armed robbery suspect wearing all black last seen westbound on W Jefferson Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the downtown McDonald’s Thursday night.

Officers were called to 515 W Jefferson Blvd around 8:00 p.m. in response to the report. They say the initial investigation suggests a black man wearing all black and a black bandanna came into the restaurant with a handgun and demanded cash, then took off with undisclosed amount.

K-9 units were called in to aid in the search but were unable to find the suspect. Officers said the suspect was last seen headed westbound on W Jefferson Blvd.