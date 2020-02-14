Closings and Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: armed robbery suspect wearing all black last seen westbound on W Jefferson Blvd

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the downtown McDonald’s Thursday night.

Officers were called to 515 W Jefferson Blvd around 8:00 p.m. in response to the report. They say the initial investigation suggests a black man wearing all black and a black bandanna came into the restaurant with a handgun and demanded cash, then took off with undisclosed amount.

K-9 units were called in to aid in the search but were unable to find the suspect. Officers said the suspect was last seen headed westbound on W Jefferson Blvd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss