STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola man faces a felony charge and several misdemeanor charges after reportedly leading police on a motorcycle pursuit, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a home in the 4400 block of County Road W. 400 N. for a complaint of invasion of privacy.

When officers arrived, they learned that 48-year-old James L. Slabaugh II of rural Angola was reportedly on the property in violation of a protective order.

During the SCSO’s investigation, Slabaugh reportedly fled authorities on a motorcycle, resulting in a “short, high-speed” pursuit, according to the SCSO.

Police said Slabaugh turned onto County Road N. 425 W. during the pursuit and crashed just south of Binkley Road.

The SCSO determined that the crash happened due to Slabaugh traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to navigate a curve in the road.

Authorities also believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Slabaugh complained of shoulder pain after the crash, and medical personnel transported him to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

The SCSO arrested Slabaugh after undergoing medical treatment, and Slabaugh received a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, along with six preliminary misdemeanor charges.

Slabaugh is being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.