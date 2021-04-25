Police allege man left explosive device outside Terre Haute Police Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device outside the Terre Haute Police Department.

Curtis T. Hogan of Terre Haute was booked into Vigo County Jail on Saturday on charges of possession of a destructive device and attempted arson. He’s being held without bond.

Police say Hogan was identified after authorities posted information on social media with surveillance photos.

Authorities say a small fire was found around 12:41 a.m. Saturday outside the station and officers found a gas container converted into an improvised explosive device. It was immediately unclear if Hogan had an attorney.