DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Wolcottville man is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the department, 46-year-old Tony Lung was heading south on County Road 00W just north of County Road 12 when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and struck a telephone pole.

Medical personnel transported Lung to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.