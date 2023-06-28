ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is investigating a crash that left a man in critical condition and also injured three other people.

At approximately 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Covered Bridge Road between Geneva and Berne.

When officers arrived, they found a silver Toyota Scion with three injured people inside and a white Fort Escort with an injured driver.

Authorities conducted a preliminary investigation, which reportedly found that the driver of the Toyota, Stacy Mowery, was heading east on Covered Bridge Road and crossed the center line before crashing into the other vehicle.

(Photo provided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office) (Photo provided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Mowery and one of the other passengers, Dylan Franks, were both taken to a hospital in stable condition, but the other passenger, Dakota Burrow, was “severely injured” in the crash and is in critical condition, according to the ACSO.

The driver of the Ford, Yvette Weiland, was taken to the hospital with “several injuries,” according to the ACSO, but Weiland is in stable condition.

Indiana State Police also helped with the investigation by bringing in a crash reconstruction team.