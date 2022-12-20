FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They used a key the woman provided them.

Three masked men entered the apartment on Reed Road while the woman, who had previously been booted out by her ex-roommates who lived there, waited in a car outside.

One man had an AK-47 while another carried a handgun. They had duct tape and they planned to steal something, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents, possibly a television or anything they could get their hands.

What was supposed to be a robbery in retaliation for kicking the woman out of the apartment turned into a shooting that nearly killed a man this past August, leaving him possibly maimed for life. And now one of those accused of being involved is facing a felony charge that could land him in prison for a decade or more – all over an Xbox gaming system.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 21-year-old Jordan Alan Herrera this past Friday on a preliminary charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison.

Jordan Alan Herrera

Herrera is accused of being one of three men who entered the Reed Road apartment on Aug. 15 and used duct tape to tie up a man identified as Malik Kashani-Hill. When Kashani-Hill began to fight back, Herrera told investigators in court documents, the other two men each shot him once.

Kashani-Hill suffered wounds to his leg and shoulder and was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. He survived, but one of the bullets severed his Peripheral nerve in his upper leg and five months later he is unable to control his left ankle or foot or move without a walker, according to court documents.

The men Herrerra said fired the shots have not been charged in the shooting, according to court records. Kashani-Hill said they stole and XBox gaming system.

Investigators spent months trying to piece together the shooting, which led them to a woman who used to live in the apartment with Kashani-Hill and another person, according to court documents.

The woman, who has not been charged in the shooting, sent social media messages to her ex-boyfriend letting him know her ex-roommates kicked her out and that she sought revenge, according to court documents.

“You friends kicked me out yesterday over cats. That’s cool tho ccuss be gone get what he deserves (sic),” one message said, according to court documents.

In an interview with detectives, the woman said she drove Herrera and the other two men to the apartment while she waited in the car. She admitted in court documents to giving them a key to the apartment she still had despite being kicked out.

In video surveillance outside the apartment, investigators watched the woman’s car pull up to the apartment complex and three men get out. They went inside the apartment and later came out carrying an XBox gaming system, according to court documents.

The XBox was later sold to a used gaming store by someone not connected to the robbery, court documents said.

During his interview with detectives, Herrera said he and the other men ditched the guns afterward.

Herrera is being held in Allen County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and is due in court for a hearing Thursday.