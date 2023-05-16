LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, a crash involving a buggy in LaGrange County sent five people — including four children — to the hospital, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Just before 9:00 a.m., police responded to the intersection of State Road 9 and County Road 500 South on reports of a crash involving a box truck and a buggy.

When authorities arrived, they found the driver and the passengers of the buggy laying along the side of the road.

The driver of the buggy, 33-year-old Lamar Graber, suffered injuries “all over,” and the four children in the buggy suffered various injuries as well, according to the LCSO.

All five occupants of the buggy were transported to a hospital, and the driver of the box truck, 27-year-old Stephen Donaldson, did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

An investigation by the LCSO reportedly found that Donaldson had been adjusting the GPS unit in his box truck and did not notice that the buggy had started to slow down.

Donaldson told police he tried to brake to avoid a collision, but he ended up crashing into the rear end of the buggy.