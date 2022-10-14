FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.

After police arrived, they located two white sedans with heavy front end damage.

Police say witnesses on scene said the crash happened when one of the vehicles crossed the center line.

A total of five adults were transported by medics to local area hospitals, and one of the victims was later declared to have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is still being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department FACT team and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.