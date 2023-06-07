DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman is in the hospital following a three-vehicle crash near Waterloo, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department (DCSD).
At approximately 4:13 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of County Road 27 and U.S. 6.
According to the DCSD, 49-year-old Lori Bennett was heading southbound on County Road 27 when she reportedly failed to yield the right of way to 74-year-old Kent Whan, who was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6.
As a result, Whan’s vehicle struck Bennett’s vehicle before spinning and crashing into 46-year-old Stacey Green, who was sitting at a stop sign on County Road 27.
The DCSD said Bennett suffered a possible head injury, Whan suffered minor cuts and bruises to his lower legs, and Green suffered a possible neck injury.
Medical personnel transported Green to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the DCSD.
Authorities said the damages to all three vehicles resulted in a “total loss.”