DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman is in the hospital following a three-vehicle crash near Waterloo, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department (DCSD).

At approximately 4:13 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of County Road 27 and U.S. 6.

According to the DCSD, 49-year-old Lori Bennett was heading southbound on County Road 27 when she reportedly failed to yield the right of way to 74-year-old Kent Whan, who was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6.

As a result, Whan’s vehicle struck Bennett’s vehicle before spinning and crashing into 46-year-old Stacey Green, who was sitting at a stop sign on County Road 27.

(Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

The DCSD said Bennett suffered a possible head injury, Whan suffered minor cuts and bruises to his lower legs, and Green suffered a possible neck injury.

Medical personnel transported Green to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the DCSD.

Authorities said the damages to all three vehicles resulted in a “total loss.”