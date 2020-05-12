Police: 2-year-old girl shoots man in head, injures woman

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Journal and Courier) — Police say a 2-year-old girl found a handgun on a bed and accidentally fired it, shooting a man in the head.

They say the shooting Friday afternoon at a Lafayette apartment injured 20-year-old Justin Davis. Police say the bullet also apparently passed through the thigh of a woman inside the apartment.

Davis’s grandmother, Angelia Johnson of Chicago, says he’s not expected to survive. The relationships among Davis, the woman and the girl isn’t clear. The names of the woman and the girl haven’t been released.

