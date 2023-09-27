ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two suspects face felony fraud charges after one of them reportedly led police on a vehicle pursuit from Decatur to Fort Wayne, according to the Decatur Police Department.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Berne Police Department responded to reports of “possible fraudulent activity” at a business in the 200 block of Heritage Trail.

Officers were able to detain one suspect, but another suspect escaped in a vehicle.

The Decatur Police Department later located the suspect vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Winchester Road in Decatur and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

However, police said the suspect vehicle failed to stop, leading to a pursuit that ended near the intersection of Hanna Street and Tillman Road in Fort Wayne.

After the alleged vehicle pursuit ended, the suspect reportedly ran and led police on a short pursuit on foot before police detained the suspect, according to the Decatur Police Department.

One of the suspects, 28-year-old Lawrence Freeman, faces felony charges of fraud and resisting law enforcement.

The other suspect, 34-year-old Paul Lane, also faces a felony fraud charge.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Adams County Detention Center, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Following an investigation, police learned that both suspects have reportedly committed “similar criminal acts” at numerous businesses across northeast Indiana.