FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people walked away with minor injuries Wednesday night after a truck drove into a pond in northwest Fort Wayne, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

Firefighters and police officers were spotted on Northland Boulevard off Lima Road as authorities worked to remove the truck from the neighborhood pond.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 that the two people inside the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash, but it is not known what caused the crash.

The crash happened next to Fort Wayne Fire Department Station #15.