FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a crash on the northern edge of Fort Wayne that left one person in life-threatening condition.

Just before 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Dupont Road and Parkview Plaza Drive — just south of Parkview Regional Medical Center.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 one older person suffered life-threatening injuries and another suffered minor injuries in the crash.

According to witness statements the FWPD received, one vehicle heading west on Dupont Road ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle turning onto Dupont Road from Parkview Plaza Drive.

Fort Wayne firefighters had to free one of the victims from their vehicle, according to the FWPD.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reported on its Trafficwise website that Dupont Road between Interstate 69 and Diebold Road is closed in both directions while authorities inspect the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the FWPD and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.