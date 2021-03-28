Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people were killed and eight people were injured in overnight shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

Police say the woman who died was likely an innocent bystander, while the other person was killed by a police officer. It was not clear if the man was armed and the officer’s body camera was not activated at the time of the shooting. The wounded were shot late Friday and their conditions ranged from serious to life-threatening.

Tourists navigate police tape blocking several streets along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday, March 27, 2021, the morning after a fatal shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. A pair of overnight fatal shootings along the beachfront in Virginia Beach wounded several people in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.” (Stephen Katz /The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Aubrey “Japharii” Jones, left, walks on the sidewalk on Atlantic Ave. Saturday March 27, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va.. Overnight shootings near the Atlantic oceanfront in Virginia Beach left two people dead and eight wounded in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.” (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

A small group of Black Lives Matter 757 march north on Atlantic Ave., Saturday March 27, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va.. Overnight shootings near the Atlantic oceanfront in Virginia Beach left two people dead and eight wounded in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.” (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Aubrey “Japharii” Jones, president of Black Lives Matter uses a bull horn to speak Saturday March 27, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va.. Overnight shootings near the Atlantic oceanfront in Virginia Beach left two people dead and eight wounded in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.” (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate addresses media in the lobby of the Virginia Beach Police Department Second Precinct in Virginia Beach, Va., on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Investigators believe the first shooting stemmed from a fight involving a group of people. Police initially said an officer “encountered an armed citizen” and fatally shot him. Authorities later said a firearm was found “in the vicinity” of the shooting.