DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities transported an 18-year-old male to the hospital after his car flipped over during a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Tuesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 11:25 a.m., 18-year-old Tyler Caudill was traveling westbound on County Road 28 and approaching an “S” curve near County Road 00.

According to police, Caudill drove toward the curve at a “high rate of speed” and failed to navigate the first curve, causing his vehicle to head off road, flip over and land on its roof on County Road 00.

Caudill complained of back and chest pain, and medical personnel transported him to a hospital for further treatment.

The damages from the crash resulted in the car being a total loss, according to police.