STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 15-year-old male is in custody Thursday after making a reported threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a school resource officer received information warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through social media, according to police.

Out of an “abundance of caution,” the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County contacted SCSO detectives to launch an investigation.

After conducting an investigation, police were able to identify the person who communicated the threat and determined it was a current student at Fremont High School, according to police.

Authorities arrived at Fremont High School, located the juvenile and determined there were no firearms or active threat inside the school.

The SCSO then took the teen into custody and transported him for an interview with the parents present.

Following the interview, police referred the juvenile to Steuben County Juvenile Probation for an allegation of delinquency.

If the alleged act had been committed by an adult, it would have been charged as a Level 5 felony of intimidation, according to the SCSO.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCSO, and additional acts of juvenile delinquency may be sought.