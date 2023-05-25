FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a crash involving three vehicles north of downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening.

Officers were seen at the intersection of Lima Road and Norfolk Avenue in front of the Prairie Farms Dairy plant, which is located just south of Glenbrook Square.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 that three vehicles were involved and that one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Medical personnel transported the injured person to the hospital.

Google Maps showed heavy traffic along a stretch of Lima Road in the area, and it is not yet known when traffic will be back to normal.