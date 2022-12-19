MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person is dead after a crash in Mercer County Monday morning, according to police.

At approximately 6:28 a.m., authorities received a call regarding a crash at the intersection of Rice and Oregon roads in Center Township.

Police conducted an investigation, which revealed that 26-year-old Serina Siano was driving southbound on Rice Road while 43-year-old Becky Fuson was traveling eastbound on Oregon Road.

According to police, Siano ran a stop sign at the intersection, causing her vehicle to strike Fuson’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Authorities transported Siano and Fuson to a hospital for treatment, where Fuson was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities also brought out the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team to the scene during the investigation.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation, and the investigation will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.