MARION, Ind. (WANE) — One man is dead after a shooting in Marion early Saturday morning, according to the Marion Police Department (MPD).

At approximately 2:59 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of W. 5th St. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Authorities performed life-saving measures before medical personnel transported the victim to a hospital in Marion and then later to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Police were notified a few hours later that the victim, 40-year-old Walter Carpenter, did not survive.

The shooting is still under investigation by the MPD, and anyone with information should contact either the MPD at 765-668-4417, Grant County Dispatch at 765-662-9981, or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.