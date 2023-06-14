HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a three-vehicle crash in Huntertown, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to the crash just before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of State Road 3 and Gump Road.

The department confirmed to WANE 15 that one person, an adult male, died in the crash, and two adult women were taken to the hospital in “serious, but stable” condition.

An initial investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department reportedly showed that an SUV heading west on Gump Road entered the intersection and crashed into another SUV heading south on State Road 3.

The third vehicle involved in the crash was sitting still on the west side of the intersection before being hit.

It is not yet clear which vehicle had the right of way.

Authorities were still at the scene just after 11:00 p.m. and had scattered numerous traffic cones across the intersection as they investigated the scene.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that the traffic lights at the intersection are out due to the crash and are expected to be out for multiple hours.