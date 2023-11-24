STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Pokagon State Park opened its Toboggan Run ride for the 2023-2024 season.

The Toboggan Run features a 30-foot tower with dips and valleys that total a vertical drop of 90 feet over the course of a quarter-mile ride, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR officials estimate 90,000 people ride the Toboggan Run each year.

According to the DNR, the slide got its start in 1935 and has since received numerous additions and renovations.

The Toboggan Run will operate until Feb. 25, 2024.

Other fun facts, as well as general rules, fees and information on the Toboggan Run, can be found on the DNR’s website.