FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From trails to campsites and fishing, Pokagon State Park offers a multitude of activities people can enjoy throughout the year.

However, arguably the biggest attraction at Pokagon State Park is only available during from late November to late February: the Toboggan Run, which opened for the 2023-2024 season Nov. 24.

Built in 1935 by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), the Toboggan Run sits on the southern end of the park near Lake James, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Nick Brown, an assistant park manager at Pokagon State Park, said the Toboggan Run originally served as a form of entertainment for the CCC, a federal work program where members lived and worked at America’s parks.

“In the late 30s, they opened it up to the public as a regular amenity that we enjoy today,” Brown said.

Since its inception, the Toboggan Run has received various additions and improvements:

A postcard from 2018 celebrates the 80th anniversary of Pokagon State Park’s Toboggan Run opening to the public in 1938.

1935 – Civilian Conservation Corps Company 556 builds original version of the Toboggan Run. The first iteration featured a large curve halfway down before curving again toward Lake James.

1936 – CCC straightens track to increase speed.

1938 – CCC builds 20-foot wooden tower and opens the Toboggan Run to the public.

1940-1941 – The Toboggan Run receives second track.

1971 – The Toboggan Run becomes refrigerated with original designed being “primitive,” according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

1974 – Pokagon State Park replaces wooden tower with current 30-foot tower.

1984 – Pokagon State Park builds new rental and warming center next to the Toboggan Run while also renovating the two tracks.

1986 – The Toboggan Run reopens after renovations.

1998 – Pokagon State park receives unspecified “additional work.”

2022 – Indiana State Budget Committee approves $1.3 million in funding for upgrades.

According to the DNR, around 90,000 people ride the Toboggan Run each year, and Brown said the attraction means a lot to people.

“It [has] just been a generational thing,” Brown said. “We’ve got families from all over that come in [and] new guests that come in from way far away: the West, from the East Coast, from the South, and they just hear about it and they want to give it a shot.”

First Person View of the Toboggan Run in 2017

Brown said he and other park staff also get enjoyment out of seeing people have fun while riding the Toboggan Run.

“Just seeing the people that go down and the memories that they make, the families that come out, the interaction that you get with the guests all day every day when we’re open, that’s why I’m here today,” Brown said.

For both returning guests and people experiencing the Toboggan Run for the first time, Brown hopes everyone has an experience to his first time going down the track.

“My favorite memory would be the first time I ever rode down it,” Brown said. “I didn’t come out here as a kid. The first time I ever rode it I was an employee of the park, and that experience will always be with me, and that’s what I want to provide to everybody.”

General rules, fees and fun facts regarding the Toboggan Run, such as the highest recorded speed, can be found on the DNR’s website.