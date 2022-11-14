ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Pokagon State Park in Steuben County is closed Monday and Tuesday for the first of two controlled hunts intended to reduce the deer population. The park will be closed again for a second deer hunt on November 28 and 29.

This is the 29th year the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has held controlled hunts at parks across the state. The first management hunt was held in 1993 as an effort to reduce damage to vegetation and unique habitat by an overpopulation of white-tailed deer in Brown County State Park. Since then multiple parks have hosted deer management hunts with as many as 21 taking part.

Seventeen state parks (including two state recreation areas) took part in deer management hunts in 2021. The first two-day hunt was held Nov. 15 and 16, and the second was held Nov. 29 and 30. A total of 943 deer were harvested with 3,813 hunter efforts across two, two-day hunts.

According to the DNR, white-tailed deer have thrived in Indiana State Parks since they were

reintroduced to the state in the middle of the 20th century. Mild winters, absence of once-present natural predators, and a decades-long lack of human hunting within protected state park boundaries resulted in excessive browsing by deer that compromised the overall composition, structure, and function of most natural communities throughout the state park system. Damage to a variety of plants and small, malnourished deer were a common sight at most state park properties by the late 1980s.