FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old girl who admitted to her role in the shooting death of another girl last year is now facing 20 years in prison as part of a plea agreement she made with prosecutors.

Elaysha Underwood pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the July 2022 killing of 16-year-old Le’Brishia Hobbs, who was shot in the head and languished in a coma for more than a month before succumbing to her injuries.

The plea agreement calls for Underwood, who was 16 at the time of the killing and charged as an adult, to be sentenced to 30 years in prison with 10 of those years suspended.

Le’Brishia Hobbs

As part of the deal, Allen County prosecutors will agree to drop a felony count of murder and an additional penalty for use of a firearm in the commission of a crime against Underwood – all of which could’ve put her behind bars for anywhere between 45 and 85 years.

Underwood is accused of going to Hobbs’ home in the 500 block of Picadilly Circle either late July 5 or early July 6 last year after the two girls’ exchanged text messages over their romantic relationship, a Fort Wayne police detective wrote in Allen Superior Court documents.

The messages appeared to show that Hobbs either ended or did not want a romantic relationship with Underwood, court documents said.

Hobbs initially did not let Underwood inside the home. She finally relented after several text messages from Underwood and met Underwood outside when she came to the home’s back door, according to court documents.

Elaysha Underwood

A witness inside the home – who police did not identify – heard Hobbs say ‘stop’ followed by the sound of a gunshot. This witness thought the gunshot was possibly Underwood firing her gun in the air as she had done in the past, court documents said.

Hobbs, however, had been shot in the head.

She lived through the initial shot and was found prone in the rain-soaked grass hours later. Nobody knows how long the Hobbs was on the ground – investigators estimated it could’ve been up to nine hours, her mother would later tell WANE 15.

Medics took Hobbs to a local hospital in critical condition where she remained for the next month-and-half.

Police initially arrested Underwood on an attempted murder charge. After Hobbs died in mid-August, prosecutors charged Underwood with murder.

Another teen who drove Underwood to the home at the time of Hobbs’ killing was charged with a Level 1 felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting.

Jalayah M. Brown, who was 16 at the time, eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser Level 5 felony charge of assisting a criminal as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Brown had been accused of helping Underwood in either obtaining a gun, hiding a gun after the shooting or alerting Underwood to Hobbs’ location with knowledge a shooting was imminent, according to court records.

She faces between 1 and 6 years in prison at her sentencing Jan. 19.

Underwood is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26 where a judge will either accept or reject the plea agreement she made with prosecutors.

The agreement also calls for her to serve 10 years of probation after serving two decades in prison.