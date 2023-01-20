FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in connection with a 2021 Halloween shooting that left another teen severely injured will likely serve 16 years in prison, according to a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors.

Azheon B. Patterson, who was 15 when prosecutors initially charged him early last year with one count of attempted murder, admitted to a count of aggravated battery as part of the plea deal Friday.

Azheon B. Patterson

The agreement calls for the attempted murder charge against Patterson to be dismissed and fixes his executed prison time at 16 years when he’s sentenced Feb. 13.

Patterson is accused of shooting another 15-year-old just before 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021.

Police and emergency crews were called to a reported shooting inside a home in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue near Anthony Boulevard and Pettit Avenue and found a teenager suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after paramedics took him to a hospital, though, an emergency room physician downgraded his condition to life-threatening, investigators said at the time.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene to investigate. Detectives attempted to locate any witnesses and any video surveillance while technicians processed the scene for any evidence pertaining to this case.

Eventually, Patterson was taken into custody.

The attempted murder charge he initially faced carries a prison term between 20 and 40 years.